FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Joy Global Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.06
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Joy Global Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Joy Global Inc:

* Joy Global announces first quarter fiscal 2017 operating results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 sales $498 million versus I/B/E/S view $511.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Joy Global Inc qtrly bookings $615 million, up 12 percent from a year ago

* Backlog at end of Q1 was $936 million, up from $819 million at beginning of fiscal year

* Joy Global Inc qtrly service bookings $524 million, increased 21 percent from a year ago

* Joy Global Inc - U.S. coal production for year expected to reach 750 million tons, an increase of 3 percent from 2016

* Joy Global Inc - iron ore prices are expected to pull back over course of 2017 averaging $58 per tonne for year

* Joy Global Inc - "there is increasing sentiment that mining industry is nearing a bottom"

* Joy Global - additional restructuring and related charges of about $10 million, with estimated cash costs of $6 million, expected in remainder of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.