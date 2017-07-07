UPDATE 2-Samsung Elec tips record Q2 profit as memory prices surge
* Q2 op profit likely $12.1 bln vs $11.3 bln analyst estimate
July 7Joyful Honda Co Ltd
* Says it repurchased 16.3 million shares, representing 31.6 percent of outstanding, for 57 billion yen in total, from June 9 to July 6, with a settlement date on July 31
* Says its top shareholder will cut voting power in the company to 1.8 percent from 31.8 percent, effective July 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/4zfxGr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q2 op profit likely $12.1 bln vs $11.3 bln analyst estimate
* June quarter produced a solid same store sales increase of 3.1%