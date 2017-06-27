BRIEF-Shinsung Delta Tech to merge with Henes
* Says it plans to merge with wholly owned subsidiary Henes, an electronic components firm, with merger ratio of 1:0
June 27 Joyoung Co Ltd
* Says it scraps share private placement
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on July 4