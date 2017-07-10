BRIEF-Chuying Agro-Pastoral posts H1, June hog sales
* Says hog sales totalling 318 million yuan ($46.74 million) in June, 1.8 billion yuan in H1
July 10 Joyvio Agriculture Development Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for FY 2017 H1 to be 5 million yuan to 6.5 million yuan, compared to net loss in FY 2016 H1(5.2 million yuan)
* Says the co was in the period of industrial restructuring as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QkCnu5
