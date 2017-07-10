July 10 Joyvio Agriculture Development Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for FY 2017 H1 to be 5 million yuan to 6.5 million yuan, compared to net loss in FY 2016 H1(5.2 million yuan)

* Says the co was in the period of industrial restructuring as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QkCnu5

