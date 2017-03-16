BRIEF-JPEL Private Equity says CDPQ invests in Datamars

March 16 (Reuters) - Jpel Private Equity Ltd:

* Caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec announced an investment in Datamars

* Sale of Datamars is likely to result in realised investment return of about 3.5x and IRR of 50.6% for JPEL, on a chf basis

* Based on sale price, JPEL is expecting to receive proceeds of about chf 46 million

* Transaction subject to regulatory and change of control approvals, closing expected by end of April 2017