BRIEF-Bemis Co estimates incurring restructuring expenses of $65-$75 mln
* Bemis Company - Estimates incurring restructuring expenses of $65-$75 million and other program related costs of $10-$15 million
July 7 Blue Apron Holdings Inc
* JPMorgan Chase & Co reports 11.2 percent passive stake in Blue Apron Holdings Inc as of June 30 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2uTjGcP Further company coverage:
* Bemis Company - Estimates incurring restructuring expenses of $65-$75 million and other program related costs of $10-$15 million
July 7 Apple Inc on Friday disputed the timeline of events leading up the disclosure by Imagination Technologies Group Plc that Apple plans to drop the graphics chip supplier, a loss of the UK company's largest customer that sent shares plummeting.