4 months ago
BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase reports Q1 earnings of $1.65 per share
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
April 13, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase reports Q1 earnings of $1.65 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co

* JPMorgan Chase reports first-quarter 2017 net income of $6.4 billion, or $1.65 per share

* Q1 ROTCE 13 percent versus 14 percent in Q4

* Q1 average core loans up 9 percent

* Qtrly tangible book value per share of $52.04, up 6%

* Qtrly net revenue was $25.6 billion, up 6%.

* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $1.3 billion, down from $1.8 billion

* Q1 consumer & business banking average deposits $623 billion, up 11%

* Q1 adjusted expense of $14.8 billion versus $13.6 billion in Q4

* Quarter-end Basel III common equity tier 1 ratio 12.4 percent versus 12.2 percent in Q4

* Q1 adjusted overhead ratio 58 percent versus 56 percent in Q4

* Qtrly mortgage banking net revenue was $1.5 billion, down 18%

* JPMorgan's Dimon says "U.S. consumers and businesses are healthy overall"

* First-quarter results included a tax benefit of $373 million

* JPMorgan's Dimon - "with pro-growth initiatives and improving collaboration between government and business, the U.S. economy can continue to improve"

* At Q1-end, assets under management were $1.8 trillion, up 10%

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $24.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2nHTfHJ) Further company coverage:

