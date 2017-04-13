FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JPMorgan sees 2017 firmwide net interest income up about $4.5 bln
April 13, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-JPMorgan sees 2017 firmwide net interest income up about $4.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co

* Quarterly firm NII up $720 million YoY and up $328 million QoQ with NIM up 11 bps QoQ

* Q1 fixed income markets revenue $4.2 billion, up 17% YoY

* Expect firmwide Q2 net interest income to be up about $400 million QoQ

* Expect firmwide 2017 net interest income to be up about $4.5 billion YoY based upon the implied curve

* Sees firmwide 2017 adjusted expense to be about $58 billion

* Expect firmwide 2017 net charge-offs to be $5 billion (+/-) Source text: bit.ly/2pbKsuR Further company coverage:

