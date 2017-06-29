BRIEF-ScanSource to acquire POS Portal
June 29 Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd :
* Expected that profit attributable to equity holders of company for six months ending 30 june 2017 will decrease by approximately 50% to 60%
* Expected result due to grant of share award during six months ending 30 June 2017
* Seagate appoints Kate Schuelke SVP, chief legal officer and corporate secretary