March 1 (Reuters) - Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd :

* Chiu Hui-Chin has been appointed as chief executive officer of company

* Cheng Li-Yen, Hsieh Wan-Fu and Lo Jung-Te has resigned as executive director

* Chiu Hui-Chin and Lin Feng-Chieh has been appointed as executive director