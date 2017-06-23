BRIEF-India's Infosys chairman says re-evaluating long-term goals
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace
June 23 JUJUBEE SA:
* PRESENTS PUBLICATION SCHEDULE FOR 2017-2020
* TO RELEASE REALPOLITIKS MOBILE FOR IOS AND ANDROID PLATFORMS ON JULY 2017
* TO RELEASE KURSK IN H1 2018
* TO RELEASE REALPOLITIKS 2 IN 2019
* TO RELEASE NEW GAME WITH WORKING TITLE 'KONKLAWE' IN 2020
* TO END WORKS ON 'TAKE OFF - THE FLIGHT SIMULATOR' IN JULY 2017
* TO END WORKS ON NEW MOBILE SIMULATOR IN H1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.