June 23 JUJUBEE SA:

* PRESENTS PUBLICATION SCHEDULE FOR 2017-2020

* TO RELEASE REALPOLITIKS MOBILE FOR IOS AND ANDROID PLATFORMS ON JULY 2017

* TO RELEASE KURSK IN H1 2018

* TO RELEASE REALPOLITIKS 2 IN 2019

* TO RELEASE NEW GAME WITH WORKING TITLE 'KONKLAWE' IN 2020

* TO END WORKS ON 'TAKE OFF - THE FLIGHT SIMULATOR' IN JULY 2017

* TO END WORKS ON NEW MOBILE SIMULATOR IN H1 2018