Kremlin says power turbines in Crimea are made in Russia
MOSCOW, July 10 The Kremlin said on Monday that power turbines being installed in Crimea had been made in Russia using Russian components.
July 10 Concurrent Computer Corp
* Julian singer says believes that change at Concurrent Computer Corp board level may be necessary, warranted - SEC filing
* Julian Singer says believes that a 4 person board is more appropriate for concurrent computer corp
* Julian Singer reports 13.9 percent stake in Concurrent Computer Corp as of july 10, 2017 - sec filing
* Julian Singer says believes concurrent computer, stockholders "would be better served if" Messrs’ Nusrallah, Blackmon, enterline "were removed/resigned from board
* Julian Singer says is supportive of efforts of Derek Elder, Concurrent Computer’S CEO, in monetizing assets,operating remaining business Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2u9wLSR) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, July 10 The Kremlin said on Monday that power turbines being installed in Crimea had been made in Russia using Russian components.
* Peregrine Diamonds announces $10.28 million rights offering