July 4Julong Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 15.0 million yuan to 17.8 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 13.7 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are increased sales scale and effective cost control

