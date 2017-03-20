FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Jumbo Group says unit entered into JV agreement with Beijing Hualian
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 20, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Jumbo Group says unit entered into JV agreement with Beijing Hualian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Jumbo Group Ltd-

* Joint venture agreement to establish and operate a Jumbo Seafood Restaurant in Beijing, PRC

* Entered into a joint venture agreement with Beijing Hualian

* Pursuant to agreement, jvc shall be incorporated under laws of prc with a registered capital of rmb10.0 million

* Agreement not expected to have any material impact on net tangible assets per share and eps of group

* Jfb shanghai will hold a 51% stake in the joint venture, while Beijing Hualian holds the remaining 49%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.