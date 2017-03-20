BRIEF-Jumbo Group says unit entered into JV agreement with Beijing Hualian

March 20 (Reuters) - Jumbo Group Ltd-
* Joint venture agreement to establish and operate a Jumbo Seafood Restaurant in Beijing, PRC
* Entered into a joint venture agreement with Beijing Hualian
* Pursuant to agreement, jvc shall be incorporated under laws of prc with a registered capital of rmb10.0 million
* Agreement not expected to have any material impact on net tangible assets per share and eps of group
* Jfb shanghai will hold a 51% stake in the joint venture, while Beijing Hualian holds the remaining 49%.