April 19 (Reuters) - Jungfraubahn Holding AG:

* Jungfrau Railway Group recorded a profit of 30.9 million Swiss francs ($30.98 million) in 2016

* Operating income in 2016 of 169 million francs

* Proposes an increase in dividend from 2.00 to 2.10 francs