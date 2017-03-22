BRIEF-Jungheinrich to propose dividend of 0.42 eur per ordinary shr

March 22 (Reuters) - Jungheinrich

* Says 2016 EBIT up 10 percent to 235 million EUR, net income up 11.6 percent 154 million EUR

* Says incoming orders up 14.3 percent 3,220 million EUR at 109,200 units

* 2016 pretax profit up 9.1 percent at 216 million EUR

* Says net sales up 12 percent at 3,09 billion EUR

* Says to propose dividend of 0.42 EUR per ordinary share and 0.44 EUR per preferred share

* Says sees 2017 market for material handling to grow, albeit losing momentum compared with 2016

* Says value of incoming orders rose 17 percent in first two months of year, to 550 million EUR

* Says incoming orders of forklift trucks reaches 682 million EUR in first two months of 2017

* Says net sales reach 483 million EUR in first two months of 2017, production up 21 percent to 18,200 trucks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: