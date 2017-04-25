FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Juniper Networks reports Q1 earnings per share $0.28
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Juniper Networks reports Q1 earnings per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Juniper Networks Inc-

* Juniper Networks reports preliminary first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 revenue $1.221 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.2 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees revenues will be approximately $1,280 million, plus or minus $30 million for quarter ending june 30, 2017

* Juniper Networks Inc - guidance for quarter ending june 30, 2017 is non-gaap net income per share will be approximately $0.54, plus or minus $0.03

* Sees non-gaap gross margin will be approximately 62.5%, plus or minus 0.5%. For quarter ending june 30, 2017

* Q2 revenue view $1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.