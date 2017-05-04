FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.79
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.79

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Juno Therapeutics Inc

* Juno Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.79

* Juno Therapeutics Inc - Revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 was $19.3 million and $9.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Juno Therapeutics Inc - Reaffirms 2017 cash burn of between $270 million and $300 million

* Juno Therapeutics Inc - Capital expenditures, net of tenant improvement allowances, estimated to be between $22 million and $27 million for FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.