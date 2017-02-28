Feb 28 Jupai Holdings Ltd

* Jupai Holdings Limited announces changes to senior management team and board of directors

* Says Liang Li appointed COO, will no longer serve as president of the company

* Jianda Ni appointed as co-chairman and executive chairman of board, Jianda Ni no longer serves as chief executive officer

* Says Tianxiang Hu has been appointed as co-chairman of board and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately

