3 months ago
May 8, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Jupai says Q1 revenue rose 64.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Jupai Holdings Ltd:

* Jupai reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue RMB 367 million to RMB 392 million

* Q1 revenue rose 64.6 percent to RMB 368.7 million

* Jupai Holdings Ltd - non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ads for Q1 of 2017 was RMB3.00 (U.S.$0.44)

* Jupai Holdings Ltd - total assets under management as of March 31, 2017 were RMB 43.1 billion (U.S.$6.3 billion) a 101.0 percent increase from March 31, 2016

* Jupai Holdings Ltd qtrly net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ads RMB 2.69 (U.S. $0.39) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

