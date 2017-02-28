BRIEF-AMC Reaches Agreement with National CineMedia
* National Cinemedia- NCM and AMC reach agreement allowing amc to comply with DOJ’s final order on carmike merger
Feb 28 Jupai Holdings Ltd
* Jupai reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees q1 2017 revenue rmb 314 million to rmb 336 million
* Q4 revenue rose 60 percent to rmb 338.5 million
* Says net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ads for q4 was $0.27
* Says non-gaap net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ads for q4 of 2016 $0.31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.