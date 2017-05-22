May 22 Bookrunner:

* Just Eat: Bookrunner says STM Fidecs Trust announces its intention to sell approximately 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat plc

* Just Eat: Bookrunner says proposed placing of shares in Just Eat Plc are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild

* Just Eat: Bookrunner says Goldman Sachs International is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with the proposed placing of shares in Just Eat Plc