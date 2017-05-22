BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
May 22 Bookrunner:
* Just Eat: Bookrunner says STM Fidecs Trust announces its intention to sell approximately 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat plc
* Just Eat: Bookrunner says proposed placing of shares in Just Eat Plc are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild
* Just Eat: Bookrunner says Goldman Sachs International is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with the proposed placing of shares in Just Eat Plc Further company coverage:
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07