BRIEF-Juventus FC: Valencia exercises call option for definitive acquisition of Simone Zaza

April 10 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA:

* "Call option" for definitive transfer of registration rights of player Simone Zaza has been exercised by Valencia Club De Futbol SAD

* Permanent transfer fee is 16 million euros ($16.92 million) and may increase of further 2 million euros on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract

* This transaction generates a positive economic effect, in 2016/2017 financial year, for about 3.7 million euros Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)