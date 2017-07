BRIEF-Juventus sign Douglas Costa from Bayern on 6 mln euro loan

July 12 (Reuters) - JUVENTUS FC SPA:

* AGREEMENT WITH FC BAYERN MUENCHEN AG FOR TEMPORARY ACQUISITION, UNTIL 30 JUNE 2018, OF PLAYER DOUGLAS COSTA DE SOUZA HAS BEEN FINALIZED

* CONSIDERATION FOR LOAN OF DOUGLAS COSTA IS EQUAL TO EUR 6 MILLION

* AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES OPTION RIGHT, TO BE EXERCISED BY 30 JUNE 2018, FOR DEFINITIVE ACQUISITION OF COSTA FOR EUR 40 MILLION

* CONSIDERATION MAY INCREASE OF EUR 1 MILLION ON ACHIEVING GIVEN CONDITIONS IN THE COURSE OF CONTRACT