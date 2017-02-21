FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jyske Bank CEO sees 50 pct chance of "reasonable" 2017
February 21, 2017 / 8:17 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Jyske Bank CEO sees 50 pct chance of "reasonable" 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Jyske Bank:

* The Danish bank sees a 50 percent chance of a "reasonable result" in 2017, 30 percent chance of a "normal year", and 20 percent chance of a "bad year", its chief executive Anders Dam says in a Reuters telephone interview

* Dam says Jyske Bank will be among the last Danish banks to implement negative interest rates for retail clients

* "If the other banks do it, and we are flooded with deposits as a result of that, we would have to it as well. But we have no plans to do it at the moment," Dam said.

* Dam says he will not comment on whether Jyske Bank will raise contribution rates in its mortgage unit in 2017.

* "We gave a guarantee for 2016. And we will not comment any further on our pricing," Dam said.

* Shares opened down 3.1 percent but has since regained some of the loss and traded 1.3 percent down at 0803 GMT

* For more on the Q4 earnings, click here: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

