FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Jyske Bank explores the possibilities of issuing tier 2 capital
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 20, 2017 / 9:58 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Jyske Bank explores the possibilities of issuing tier 2 capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Jyske Bank A/S:

* Jyske bank explores the possibilities of issuing subordinated tier 2 capital in euro

* Larger part of capital adjustment process is expected to be completed by end of 2017

* Mandated BNP paribas, Danske Bank, Goldman Sachs and LBBW to arrange series of investor meetings across Europe to explore possibilities of issuing subordinated tier 2 capital in euro

* A 12nc7 300 million euro ($323 million) bond issue will follow, subject to market conditions Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9296 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.