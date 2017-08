March 30 (Reuters) - JYSKE BANK A/S:

* HAS ISSUED NEW SUPPLEMENTARY TIER 2 CAPITAL (12 NON-CALL 7) IN AMOUNT OF EUR 300M AT AN INTEREST RATE OF EUR MID SWAP + 1.9%, CORRESPONDING TO 3-MONTH CIBOR + 1.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)