BRIEF-Jyske Bank Q4 pre-tax profit at DKK 1.50 billion, above consensus
February 21, 2017 / 8:02 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Jyske Bank Q4 pre-tax profit at DKK 1.50 billion, above consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Jyske Bank A/S:

* Q4 net interest income 1.46 billion Danish crowns ($207.8 million) versus 1.43 billion crowns seen in Reuters poll

* Q4 reversal of loan impairment charges 293 million crowns (Reuters poll loan impairment charges 46.4 million crowns)

* Q4 pre-tax profit 1.50 billion crowns (Reuters poll 936 million crowns)

* Proposes ordinary dividend in amount of about 500 million crowns for FY 2016

* It is anticipated that low level of interest rates and activity will affect earnings capacity of group in 2017

* With respect to home loans, net lending growth of 10 billion - 15 billion crowns is expected in 2017

* It is objective of group to generate return on opening equity of 8-12 percent after tax

Source text for Eikon:

Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0263 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

