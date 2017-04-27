BRIEF-Dextera Surgical reports Q3 loss per share of $0.50
* Dextera surgical reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
April 27 K12 Inc:
* K12 Inc. reports third quarter fiscal 2017 with revenue of $222.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.23
* Q3 revenue $222.5 million versus $221.3 million
* Sees Q4 revenue in range of $215 million to $220 million
* Sees Q4 capital expenditures of $14 million to $18 million
* Sees Q4 operating income in range of $3 million to $6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dextera surgical reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
* Chuy's Holdings Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results