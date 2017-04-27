BRIEF-B&G Foods Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.49
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.13 to $2.27
April 27 K12 Inc:
* K12 Inc. Reports third quarter fiscal 2017 with revenue of $222.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.42
* Q3 revenue $222.5 million versus $221.3 million
* K12 Inc sees q4 revenue in range of $215 million to $220 million
* K12 Inc sees q4 capital expenditures of $14 million to $18 million
* K12 Inc sees q4 operating income in range of $3 million to $6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S