May 9 (Reuters) - K2 INTERNET SA:

* GRANTS 45 DAYS FOR EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO AN INVESTOR REGARDING SALES OF ASSETS RELATED TO AGENCY AND MEDIA SEGMENTS

* NEGOTIATES SALE OF SHARES IN AGENCJA K2.PL SP. Z O.O. SKA, K2 TM SP. Z O.O., K2 MEDIA SA, K2.PL SP. Z O.O., K2 SEARCH SP. Z O.O. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)