May 10 (Reuters) - K2 INTERNET SA:

* Q1 PRELIM. NET LOSS OF 0.1 MILLION ZLOTYS

* Q1 PRELIM. REVENUE AT 24.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* Q1 PRELIM. EBITDA AT 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS

* Q1 RESULTS EXCEED PREVIOUS MANAGEMENT'S EXPECTATIONS AND ARE "SIGNIFICANTLY" HIGHER YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)