BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
May 3 K2A KNAUST & ANDERSSON FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)
* OLLE KNAUST IS LEAVING HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.