FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-K2M Group Holdings Q4 loss per share $0.30
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-K2M Group Holdings Q4 loss per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - K2M Group Holdings Inc:

* K2M Group Holdings, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results with U.S. Revenue growth of 21.5% year-over-year in Q4’16

* Q4 loss per share $0.30

* Q4 revenue $61.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $60.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 11 to 14 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $263 million to $270 million

* K2M Group Holdings Inc sees fiscal year 2017 total net loss of approximately $34.0 million to $31.0 million

* FY 2017 revenue view $268.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.