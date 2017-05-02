DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
** Indicates new events
May 2 K2m Group Holdings Inc
* K2m Group Holdings, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results and announces key product approvals in japan
* Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 revenue $61.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $60.3 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $263 million to $270 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* K2m Group Holdings Inc- reaffirming its fiscal year 2017 guidance expectations
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.76, revenue view $266.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]