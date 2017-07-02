BRIEF-Sito Mobile appoints Thomas Pallack as CEO
* Sito Mobile Ltd - on June 26, 2017, board of directors of Sito Mobile Ltd appointed Thomas J. Pallack as chief executive officer of company
July 3 Kabuni Ltd
* Announces Tony King, executive chairman, has given notice of his resignation from company, effective today
* Stuart Carmichael has been appointed as non-executive chairman to replace King
* Periam says upon an analysis of Enernoc's proposed deal with pine merger sub, believe that proposed deal "fails to properly reflect long term value" of Enernoc