5 months ago
BRIEF-Kabuni's operating units to be acquired by Print Future for A$6.5 mln
March 8, 2017 / 4:05 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Kabuni's operating units to be acquired by Print Future for A$6.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Kabuni Ltd

* Receipt of a signed non-binding letter of intent from Print Future, Inc.

* PTF proposes to acquire all shares of Kabuni's operating subsidiaries for total gross cash consideration of approximately A$6.52 million

* Deal regarding potential acquisition by PTF of shares of company's operating subsidiaries

* Neil Patel will immediately step down as Kabuni's CEO and will also resign as a director

* PTF and Kabuni to enter into a temporary services deal that will result in PTF financing operating costs of Kabuni's units and co's strategy reset Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

