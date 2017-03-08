BRIEF-Kabuni's operating units to be acquired by Print Future for A$6.5 mln

March 8 (Reuters) - Kabuni Ltd

* Receipt of a signed non-binding letter of intent from Print Future, Inc.

* PTF proposes to acquire all shares of Kabuni's operating subsidiaries for total gross cash consideration of approximately A$6.52 million

* Deal regarding potential acquisition by PTF of shares of company's operating subsidiaries

* Neil Patel will immediately step down as Kabuni's CEO and will also resign as a director

* PTF and Kabuni to enter into a temporary services deal that will result in PTF financing operating costs of Kabuni's units and co's strategy reset