May 30 (Reuters) - Kadant Inc:

* Kadant to acquire NII FPG company’s forest products business

* Kadant - deal for ‍$173 million in cash​

* Kadant - ‍it has increased its revolving credit facility to $300 million from $200 million​

* Kadant - intends to finance transaction through borrowings under revolving credit facility

* Kadant - ‍forest products business of NII FPG company includes two primary manufacturing facilities​