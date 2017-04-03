FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kadmon reports amendment to credit agreement
April 3, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Kadmon reports amendment to credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Kadmon Holdings Inc:

* Kadmon announces amendment to credit agreement and related warrants

* Kadmon Holdings Inc- terms include deferring capital raise requirement of $17.0 million from june 30, 2017 to december 31, 2017

* Kadmon Holdings Inc - terms of amendment include deferring mandatory monthly principal payments until january 31, 2018

* Kadmon Holdings - terms of amendment include amending 617,651 previously issued warrants to cash warrants and adjusting warrant strike price to $4.50

* Kadmon Holdings - terms of amendment include amending 617,651 previously issued warrants to cash warrants and adjusting warrant strike price to $4.50

