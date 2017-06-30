Trinity Mirror sees HY, FY results in line with its expectations
June 30 British newspaper group Trinity Mirror Plc said on Friday it expected half-year and full-year adjusted results in line with its expectations.
June 30 Kadokawa Dwango Corp:
* Says it has distributed 806,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 1,507 yen per share, or 1.21 billion yen in all, through private placement to Tokyo-based unit
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/AspV5i
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
June 30 British newspaper group Trinity Mirror Plc said on Friday it expected half-year and full-year adjusted results in line with its expectations.
* Board anticipates that interim and full year results will be in line with our expectations