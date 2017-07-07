BRIEF-Coca-Cola Amatil clarifies on recent media reports
* at this time Woolworths has chosen not to range Coca-Cola No Sugar.
July 7 Kairuide Holding Co Ltd :
* Says co's technology unit enters into a strategic cooperation agreement with a Shenzhen-based network technology firm which is the unit of Konka Group, on Internet TV business
* Says it sets coupon rate for 2017 2nd tranche 5-year corporate bonds at 4.9 percent