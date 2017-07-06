BRIEF-Surface Transforms announces placing of shares
* Cantor Fitzgerald Europe, Finncap placed 17.4 million shares in co at a price of 15.5 pence per share
July 6 Kairuide Holding Co Ltd :
* Says its Shenzhen unit signed co-operate agreement with Beijing-based tech firm on 360 game platform operation business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3i1roJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, July 6 The board of Brazil's BRF SA , the world's largest chicken exporter, approved an organizational restructuring that creates 14 vice presidencies reporting directly to global Chief Executive Officer Pedro Faria, according to a Thursday securities filing.