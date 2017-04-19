FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Kaiser Aluminum Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.52
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Kaiser Aluminum Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.52

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Kaiser Aluminum Corp:

* Kaiser aluminum corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.52 excluding items

* Q1 sales $355 million versus I/B/E/S view $348.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $2.04

* Kaiser aluminum corp - in quarter, share repurchases of $33 million; $100 million increase in repurchase authorization

* Kaiser Aluminum Corp qtrly value added revenue down 3% on higher shipments

* Kaiser Aluminum Corp qtrly shipments 164 million lbs versus 159 million lbs last year

* Kaiser Aluminum Corp - "our outlook for first half 2017 remains consistent with our comments on february earnings release"

* Kaiser Aluminum Corp- "construction activity will have a significant impact on our q2 results"

* Kaiser Aluminum Corp - "internal headwinds related to trentwood project will be a temporary but significant drag on q2 results"

* Kaiser Aluminum Corp - "market-driven headwinds are expected to be similar to q1." for 2017

* Kaiser Aluminum Corp - we anticipate approximately $5 million to $7 million higher major maintenance expense in q2 compared to q1 2017

* Kaiser Aluminum Corp -overall, continue to expect 2017 to be a challenging year due to temporary headwinds

* Kaiser Aluminum - consider decline in 2017 demand to be temporary moderation in "steady, long-term" demand growth trajectory for aerospace applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

