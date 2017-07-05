BRIEF-China Digital TV appeals NYSE delisting decision
* China Digital TV Holding Co Ltd says appealed decision by NYSE to commence proceedings to delist company's American depositary shares from NYSE
July 5 Kaiser China Culture Co Ltd
* Says to issue up to 300 million yuan ($44.12 million) 3-year bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tQk27B
BEIJING China will step up its efforts to attract more foreign investment and treat Chinese firms and foreign companies on an equal basis, the State Council, or cabinet, said on Wednesday.