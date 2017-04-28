BRIEF-China south city holdings appoints new CEO of group
* Song Chuan has been appointed as an executive director of company and chief executive officer of group
April 28 Kaiser China Culture Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell shops house property located in Puning, Zhongshan and Zhaoqing for 16.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Un3WAI
BEIJING China said on Thursday it wants to be good neighbors with North Korea, after the isolated country's state news agency published a rare criticism of Chinese state media commentaries calling for tougher sanctions over the North's nuclear program.