2 hours ago
BRIEF-Kalobios to change company name to Humanigen
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Kalobios to change company name to Humanigen

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Kalobios to change company name to Humanigen, Inc.

* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍continue to expect new drug application (nda) submission for benznidazole in chagas disease to FDA in q1 2018​

* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc - announced it will change company's name to Humanige,effective august 7, 2017.

* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍company's stock will also begin trading under new ticker symbol "HGEN" on OTCQB market as of opening on August 7​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

