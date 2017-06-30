China M&A slowdown hurts Asian lending

June 30 (LPC/ IFR) - Government measures to control capital outflows from China have taken their toll on outbound M&As as well as related financings, leading to a significant decline in lending in Asia Pacific. Syndicated loan volumes in the region (ex-Japan) tumbled 25% in the first six months of 2017 to US$184.83bn from US$248bn in the same period last year.