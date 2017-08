April 26 (Reuters) - Kamdar Group M Bhd

* Unit served with Writ Of Summon & Statement Of Claim dated 12 april 2017 by Mohamad Hafiz Bin Hamidun

* Writ Of Summon And Statement Of Claim, regarding misuse of the plaintiff’s name without authorization. Source text: (bit.ly/2phMryh) Further company coverage: