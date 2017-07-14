FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kandi says three models eligible for government subsidy in China
July 14, 2017

BRIEF-Kandi says three models eligible for government subsidy in China

July 14 (Reuters) - Kandi Technologies Group Inc:

* Kandi Technologies Group says three of its models eligible for 110 percent of government subsidy in China

* Kandi Technologies Group says believes approval of the three models will contribute to co's continued development in second half of 2017

* Kandi Technologies Group says the geely global hawk electric vehicle model SMA7001BEV25 is developed by its JV between Kandi and Zhejiang Geely Holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

