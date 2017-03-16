FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kandi Technologies FY adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.10
March 16, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Kandi Technologies FY adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Kandi Technologies Group Inc:

* Kandi Technologies reports full year 2016 financial results

* Kandi Technologies Group Inc - total revenues were $129.5 million in 2016, a decrease of 35.6% from total revenues of $201.1 million in 2015.

* FY GAAP loss per share $0.14

* FY adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.10

* Kandi Technologies Group Inc - EV parts sales decreased by 38.8% to $120.1 million in 2016, compared with EV parts sales of $196.1 million in 2015.

* Kandi Technologies Group Inc - in Q4 2016, JV company sold 2,764 EV products. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

